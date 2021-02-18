‘It's Awful': Angry Baker Responds to Thursday's Vaxfinder Website Crash

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker says he's "pissed off" about the crash of the state's vaccination finder website on Thursday morning and is working to make sure that it gets fixed quickly and doesn't happen again.

"My hair's on fire about the whole thing. I can't even begin to tell you how pissed off I am, and people are working really hard to get it fixed," the governor said during an interview on GBH's Boston Public Radio at noon Thursday.

Demand for COVID-19 vaccine doses among the roughly one million people who became eligible to receive them Thursday morning was overwhelming.

Heavy traffic torpedoed the state's vaccination scheduling website, but there were no appointments for the seniors and people with multiple health complications to book anyways. The state said it had not added the more than 70,000 appointments that Baker said would become available at 8 a.m. to the system by the time it failed.

"Due to extremely high traffic and volume, the VaxFinder tool and vaccine location websites are experiencing delays and other technical difficulties. We are working as quickly as possible to resolve these issues," a spokesperson for the state's COVID-19 Command Center said in an email just after 9 a.m. "New appointments have not posted yet for next week. Appointments will be made available soon and will be released throughout the morning. The Command Center will continue to provide updates."

People visiting the vaxfinder.mass.gov website after 8 a.m. Thursday were met with a message that "this application crashed." Visitors were advised to try again later. The website appeared to be back up at about 10 a.m., though it was unclear whether the new appointments had been added at that point.

When Baker announced Wednesday that people 65 years old or older, the residents and staff of affordable and low-income housing for seniors, and people with two or more health conditions that put them at higher risk for hospitalization or death would be able to start booking vaccination appointments at 8 a.m. Thursday, it represented roughly a doubling of the number of people eligible for the limited number of vaccine doses.