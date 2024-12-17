‘It's concerning': Governor weighs in on mysterious drone activity in Massachusetts

Gov. Maura Healey spoke briefly Tuesday about the recent phenomenon of mysterious drone sightings over Massachusetts and other parts of the northeast.

"In terms of what we're seeing up and down the East Coast, it's concerning," Healey said. "I've spoken out, along with the governors of New Jersey and New York. We've not seen the volume New York and New Jersey have seen. I am not aware of, I can say right now there is no ongoing public safety threat to Massachusetts.

"There continues to be coopreation between state, federal and local law enforcement. You saw that partnership in action over the weekend where the individuals who flew the drone at Logan, they were immediately apprehended. We're going to be vigilant about that."

Over the weekend, two men were arrested after allegedly flying a drone too close to Logan Airport. Jeremy Folcik, 32, of Bridgewater, and Robert Duffy, 42, of Charlestown are facing trespassing charges, though federal charges are possible at a later time. They were arrested with a drone on the Boston Harbor Island known as Long Island inside the decommissioned Long Island Health Campus and then tried to get away. Investigators say they’re still searching for a third person who fled the island by boat.

Both men pleaded not guilty and were released on personal recognizance, with conditions that they must stay away from Long Island and cannot operate any drones. They are next scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on Feb. 6.

The arrests came as dozens of people across New England have been posting videos resembling the drones that have been seen flying around New Jersey in recent weeks. But despite all the excitement around the drones, aviation experts have cautioned that this is not a new phenomenon.

Healey had issued a statement over the weekend saying she was monitoring the situation.

I’m aware of a growing number of drone sightings across Massachusetts and we’re monitoring the situation closely. @MassStatePolice is working together with local and federal partners, and they’re prepared to support federal authorities with jurisdiction over airspace. — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) December 14, 2024

In her remarks Tuesday, Healey issued a reminder to the public that you can't fly a drone over a military base or military installation or over or around an airport, or else they will be subject to arrest and potential prosecution.

She also urged Congress to take issue on the matter, both to change the law to allow states to investigate and prosecutor illegal drone activity and to provide more resources in the form of better technology capable of detecting drones.

"I think that's going to be very important," Healey said. "The pace of technology has really evolved very quickly, and it's a serious concern and one that I take very seriously as governor."