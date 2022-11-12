‘It's Disrespectful': Mailboxes Vandalized in Billerica Neighborhood

People in Billerica, Massachusetts, woke up Friday to find their mailboxes vandalized.

The damage took place sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning, impacting Fardon Street, French Street and Glad Valley Drive.

"It's disrespectful," said Kim Navarro, whose mailbox is now propped up against a tree after it was torn from the ground. "I discovered it when I woke up this morning and I thought, 'Kids didn't have school today.'"

Surveillance video from one of the homes in the neighborhood shows two people running up the street after apparently knocking down a mailbox.

Multiple residents say us this is not the first time this has happened. In this latest incident, police say numerous mailboxes and fences were vandalized.

Investigators are asking people who live in the neighborhood to check their surveillance cameras, as more footage could make it easier for police to track down the vandals.