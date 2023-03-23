It's National Puppy Day. Meet Some of ARL Boston's Adorable Pups

Most people don't need an excuse to celebrate puppies, but for those that do, Thursday is National Puppy Day.
The Animal Rescue League of Boston shared a photos of some of the more than a dozen puppies the nonprofit is currently caring for — along with dogs and other animals from New England and beyond.
Twenty dogs were listed as being up for adoption on the ARL's website as of Thursday morning — see the list on their website.
Puppies Being Cared for by the Animal Rescue League of Boston
