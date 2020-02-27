New England Patriots fans received a double dose of bad news Thursday morning, with two reporters with ties to the team and Tom Brady reporting that things are not looking good for a possible return of the free agent quarterback.

It started with ESPN's Jeff Darlington on "Get Up" on Thursday morning. The NFL insider said he's now at the point where he would be "stunned" if Brady went back to New England.

He followed that up with a tweet saying that "there's still a chance," but that Brady is "looking forward to free agency."

I know you’ll hate me. I know you’ll tell me I’m an idiot. And I understand why it’s so hard for all of us — myself included — to start accepting this likelihood. Hey, there’s still a chance. But... the reality is... Brady is looking forward to free agency. https://t.co/jDooyna2Hc — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) February 27, 2020

About 10 minutes later, Boston Herald sports columnist Karen Guregian, who has covered the Patriots for years, said the team has yet to reach out to Brady to talk about a contract. Citing a source, she said "it's not looking good."

The Patriots still have not reached out to Tom Brady. According to a source, “it’s not looking good” — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) February 27, 2020

NFL free agency doesn't officially open until March 18, so we've likely got several more weeks of this. But Thursday's developments certainly don't seem very promising.