WATCH LIVE: US Attorney, ICE to announce results of immigration enforcement operation in Mass.

The press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

By Marc Fortier

The U.S. Attorney's Office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement are expected to give an update Monday morning on the results of a recent immigration enforcement surge operation in Massachusetts.

Leah Foley, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts and Todd Lyons, acting director of ICE, are among those expected to speak at the 11:30 a.m. event at Moakley Federal Courthouse in Boston. You can watch it live in the video player above.

The press conference comes in the wake of a series of recent ICE detainments in the Boston area, including the arrest of a Milford High School student over the weekend.

The event is also being held about an hour after Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was scheduled to hold a "Hands Off Our Immigrant Neighbors" roundtable and press conference of her own in East Boston with immigrant justice advocates, local leaders and impacted families.

