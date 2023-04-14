Local

Classified Documents

READ IT: FBI Affidavit on Mass. Man Accused of Leaking US Secrets

Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old from North Dighton, Massachusetts, appeared in court Friday on charges of possessing unclassified documents pertaining to national security and possessing national defense materials

By Asher Klein

Documents filed in federal court offered new insight into the federal investigation into Jack Teixeira, a member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard accused of leaking top secret U.S. documents on the internet.

Teixeira, a 21-year-old from North Dighton, Massachusetts, appeared in court Friday on charges of possessing unclassified documents pertaining to national security and possessing national defense materials after being arrested at home Thursday.

FBI agents tracked Teixeira down, according to an affidavit filed in court, through the social media service where he's suspected of posting images of the classified documents that reveal sensitive information about Ukraine's war effort as well as U.S. monitoring of allies.

The agents also spoke to a person who was a member of the server where Teixeira allegedly posted the images. He told the FBI, according to the affidavit, that he'd once had a video call with the server's administrator, who "explained that he had become concerned that he may be discovered making the transcriptions of text in the workplace, so he began taking the documents to his residence and photographing them."

Read the document here:

More About Jack Teixeira and the leak of top secret U.S. intelligence documents

