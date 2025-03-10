Jack Teixeira

Pentagon secrets leaker Jack Teixeira to face military court-martial trial

Teixeira is already facing 15 years in prison for leaking classified information

By Alysha Palumbo

The Massachusetts Air National Guard who leaked government secrets online is set to face military justice Monday.

Jack Teixeira is already facing prison time for sharing classified information. Now, he must also face a court-martial trial on Hanscom Air Force Base before a military panel Monday.

Twenty-two-year-old Teixeira of North Dighton faces charges of disobeying orders and obstructing justice.

Teixeira was already sentenced last year to 15 years in prison for leaking highly classified military documents. He pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston to six counts of willful retention and transmission of national defense information under the Espionage Act.

Massachusetts Air National Guardsman Jack Teixeira was sentenced to 15 years in prison for leaking classified information.

Teixeira’s attorneys argue that the court-martial amounts to prosecuting him twice for the same offense, but the military disagrees.

Teixeira was a cyber transport systems specialist with the 102nd Intelligence Wing at Otis Air National Guard Base in Massachusetts.

He admitted to illegally posting top secret information on the social media platform Discord regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as a U.S. adversary’s plans to harm U.S. troops overseas.

Teixeira remains in the Air National Guard, on unpaid status.

The court-martial hearing is scheduled to begin Monday at 8:30 a.m.

