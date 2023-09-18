revere

Jackknifed tractor-trailer causing delays on Route 1 north in Revere

There is no word on injuries

By Marc Fortier

A jackknifed tractor-trailer is causing delays on Route 1 north in Revere, Massachusetts, on Monday afternoon.

State police said shortly after 12 p.m. that they were on scene of a jackknifed tractor-trailer on Route 1 just north of Route 60 (Copeland Circle).

There is a fuel spill, police said, and the left lane is closed.

There is no word on injuries.

No further details were immediately available.

