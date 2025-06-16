Boston

Pedestrian struck by car, critically injured in Boston

Boston EMS took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say

A pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries when they were struck by a vehicle in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood on Sunday.

Massachusetts State Police say troopers responded to the pedestrian crash on the Arbor Way near the Forest Hills MBTA Station.

Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital with critical injuries, police added. There was no immediate update on their condition.

The westbound travel lanes on the Arborway were closed between Washington Street and the Center Street Rotary to accommodate the on-scene investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear if the driver would face any charges.

