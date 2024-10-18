Jamaica Plain

Person shot in Jamaica Plain

A shooting near the intersection of Huntington Avenue and South Huntington Avenue is under investigation, Boston police say

NBC10 Boston

Boston police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in Jamaica Plain.

A person was shot near the intersection of Huntington Avenue and South Huntington Avenue, near the Riverway stop on the MBTA's Green Line, according to police.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The severity of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.

No arrests have been made. Police say the scene is active and they are searching for suspects.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

NBC10 Boston has a crew en route to the scene. Check back for more as this story develops.

This article tagged under:

Jamaica PlainMassachusettsBoston
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us