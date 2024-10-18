Person shot in Jamaica Plain

Boston police are investigating a shooting Thursday night in Jamaica Plain.

A person was shot near the intersection of Huntington Avenue and South Huntington Avenue, near the Riverway stop on the MBTA's Green Line, according to police.

The severity of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.

No arrests have been made. Police say the scene is active and they are searching for suspects.

NBC10 Boston has a crew en route to the scene. Check back for more as this story develops.