James Beard Award nominee relocating Providence bagel shop to Cambridge's Kendall Square

A James Beard Award nominee who runs a bagel shop in Providence is getting ready to relocate the store to Cambridge.

According to a press release, Milena Pagán is going to be opening Rebelle Bagels in Kendall Square, moving into a space on Third Street where it meets Bent Street on the northern edge of the square. The shop is currently on Doyle Avenue on the East Side of Providence, and it will move to Cambridge sometime this winter, though a specific date has not been given as of yet.

In addition to Rebelle, Pagán--who was a James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef Northeast this year--is also co-owner of Little Sister on Providence's East Side and which is a bakery-cafe with Latin influences.

The address for the upcoming Rebelle Bagels in Kendall Square is 249 Third Street, Cambridge, MA, 02142. The website for the Providence location is at https://www.rebelleartisanbagels.com/

