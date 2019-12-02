Fenway Park

Singer-Songwriter James Taylor to Perform at Fenway Park in 2020

He has a single, "Angels of Fenway," named for the historic ballpark

By Melissa Buja

Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images, File

World-famous singer-songwriter James Taylor is making a return to Fenway Park this summer.

The New England native and his All-Star Band will play the historic Boston ballpark on June 21, 2020. The multiple Grammy Award-winner will be joined by special guests Brandi Carlile and Shawn Colvin, both fellow singer-songwriters.

Taylor has recently performed at Fenway, singing the national anthem there before Game 1 of the 2018 World Series and holding a concert with Bonnie Rait there in August 2017.

He also debuted his single "Angels of Fenway," named for the historic ballpark, in May 2015.

Other artists performing at Fenway next year include Billy Joel, where he'll break a record, as well as Green Day, Fallout Boy and Weezer in one big show.

Tickets to Taylor's concert go on sale to the general public Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. on the Red Sox website.

