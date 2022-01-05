Jan. 6 Capitol Riot: The View From Massachusetts on Eve of Its Anniversary

As Robert Treston of The Anti-Defamation League New England reflects on the Jan. 6 insurrection, his main feeling is disappointment: "Disappointment that a year later, conspiracy theories about the 2020 election or alive and well."

The lies have the potential to fuel future domestic extremist attacks and violence, Treston said. It's why he feels it is critical for Congress to pass a domestic terrorism law.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Harvard professor Danielle Allen is looking closer to home.

"We need to rebuild local journalism. We need to make sure that we've got public records available so we can restore trust in government and give people the tools again to make decisions together," the candidate for governor of Massachusetts said.

The country is in trouble and social media has contributed to the rampant misinformation and mistrust in government, Allen said. But she is encouraged by communities she has seen working together.

"I believe if we could hook up that energy and imagination and creativity to strengthening our democratic system more generally, we really can forge a path forward," she said.

One year has passed since supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol during the certification of Electoral College votes. NBCLX Political Editor Noah Pransky brings you a timeline of the day and the aftermath.

Most concerning to Pam Wilmot of Common Cause is "lies and misinformation about our elections."

She said citizens need to be engaged and voter protection laws need to be passed on the state and local level.

Wilmot called it a "very perilous moment for our democracy," but added, "I think the right thing will happen. It's just a question of how much collateral damage will there be in between? We need perseverance and belief in the founding values of this country."

Treston suggested his own remedy: "The most important thing is everyone needs to be registered to vote and everyone needs to vote."

Most everyone believes the country is at a pivot point and that the coming year could be a critical one for democracy.