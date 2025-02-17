Japanese test kitchen, NYC sports bar, new Anna's Taqueria coming to Greater Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between February 10, 2025, and February 16, 2025.

Norinori Test Kitchen to Open in Brookline

The people behind a sushi spot and an upcoming French-Japanese fusion restaurant will be opening a new eatery that features Japanese fare.

Rocco's Sports & Recreation in NYC to Expand to Boston's Seaport District

A retro-style sports bar that is based in Manhattan is making its way to the waterfront.

Anna's Taqueria Plans to Open in the Former b.good Space in Natick

A local group of Mexican eateries continues to be in expansion mode.

Coje Management Group to Open a Sicilian Restaurant in Downtown Boston

A local restaurant group is bringing a new dining spot to the heart of the city.

Dae Gee Korean BBQ Opens in Chelmsford on February 14

A small group of Korean restaurants in Colorado that gained national recognition via a popular TV show is just about ready to expand to the local area.

