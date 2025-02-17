Boston Restaurant Talk

Japanese test kitchen, NYC sports bar, new Anna's Taqueria coming to Greater Boston

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Below are some of the biggest restaurant and food-related news stories that have been posted between February 10, 2025, and February 16, 2025.

Norinori Test Kitchen to Open in Brookline
The people behind a sushi spot and an upcoming French-Japanese fusion restaurant will be opening a new eatery that features Japanese fare.
Rocco's Sports & Recreation in NYC to Expand to Boston's Seaport District
A retro-style sports bar that is based in Manhattan is making its way to the waterfront.
Anna's Taqueria Plans to Open in the Former b.good Space in Natick
A local group of Mexican eateries continues to be in expansion mode.
Coje Management Group to Open a Sicilian Restaurant in Downtown Boston
A local restaurant group is bringing a new dining spot to the heart of the city.
Dae Gee Korean BBQ Opens in Chelmsford on February 14
A small group of Korean restaurants in Colorado that gained national recognition via a popular TV show is just about ready to expand to the local area.
