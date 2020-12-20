Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
coronavirus

Jason Varitek Diagnosed With COVID-19

The former Red Sox catcher is doing well and self-isolating, his wife Catherine said

By Josh Sullivan

A beloved Boston sports icon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Jason Varitek, a longtime catcher for the Red Sox and current member of the coaching staff, has tested positive for the virus. His wife Catherine confirmed the news through her Twitter account Saturday.

"Please, take extra precautions this holiday season!" Catherine tweeted. "Wear your masks, keep your distance and wash your hands."

Varitek spent the entirety of his 15-year career with the Red Sox. He was traded with Derek Lowe to the Sox from the Seattle Mariners, who drafted him in 1994. His legend became cemented in Boston sports history in 2004, when he punched New York Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez in the face during a bench-clearing altercation.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Arizona 2 hours ago

Terry Francona Says Cleveland Team's Name Change “Correct”

weather new england 3 hours ago

Cold Front Approaches for Christmas

In September, Varitek's former teammate David Ortiz announced that he was recovering from COVID-19. In July, Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez developed a heart condition after battling the virus.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCOVID-19red soxJason Varitekpositive test
Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us