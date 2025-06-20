Uncovering hidden ‘Jaws' lore on the Vineyard — 50 years after movie's premiere

If you spend some time on Martha's Vineyard, and talk to some longtime islanders, you're bound to hear some "Jaws" stories that will blow your mind.

The legendary film — which premiered on the island on June 20, 1975 and filmed there the year prior — has become an undeniable part of Martha's Vineyard history and culture. The picturesque New England getaway remains unchanged in many ways, so many of the movie's settings are instantly recognizable even 50 years later.

Five decades later, stories of the film remain clear as day in locals' minds, too. And with so many islanders involved in the production of the movie, it's not hard to find Vineyarders with unique ties to "Jaws."

Jessica Burnham grew up on the island and remembered playing with "Jaws" star Robert Shaw's children while the movie was filming.

It feels like everywhere you turn on Martha's Vineyard right now, that infamous movie poster is there to greet tourists marking five decades of the iconic movie.

"We played on my grandmother’s farm," Burnham said. "We played with kittens and ran around fields and played with horses and stuff like that."

She said she wasn't featured as an extra in the movie, like many of her friends were, but enjoys the playdate memory with Shaw's children.

"I guess they were bored, and he was busy, and there was some lapse in something for them to do," Burnham said. "So somebody asked my uncle if he knew kids who would want to play with them for the day, and he did."

James Hagerty is another native islander. He is currently serving as town administrator in Edgartown.

Hagerty's grandfather was Dr. Robert Nevin — a family physician in Edgartown who found himself with a major role in "Jaws" — the medical examiner.

“My family always talks about, he could have gone to Hollywood, he could’ve gone to the big screens to be an acting doctor," Hagerty said. "But I think he was always happy with just…. Staying in his hometown and being a hometown doctor.”

Hagerty's family still has the shark shaped belt buckle that Spielberg gave his grandfather for his role in the movie — a rare piece of cinema history and a family heirloom all in one.

Some of the Vineyard "Jaws" lore is more out in the open.

Jeffrey Voorhees moved to the island when he was a child. At 12 years old, he found himself cast in the movie while living in Edgartown. 50 years later, he's doing the Jawsome bus tour, bringing "Jaws" fanatics all over the island to show them where famous scenes were filmed. He's got no shortage of stories from the movie.

“Word got out, they’re making a movie – $40 a day to be an extra! And we’re all just little kids, lets go sign up," Voorhees remembered.

Voorhees ended up with a speaking role, to his surprise, and played Alex Kintner, who was the shark's second victim. He earned $140 for that role — but the memories are surely priceless to him.