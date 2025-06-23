‘Jaws' at 50: Recap of homecoming weekend on Martha's Vineyard for iconic film

It's been a big weekend on Martha's Vineyard, with tourists, film buffs and movie stars alike celebrating Amity Homecoming to mark 50 years since the release of "Jaws".

Richard Dreyfuss, who played oceanographer and shark expert Matt Hooper in the 1975 film, returned to Martha's Vineyard over the weekend to partake in the festivities.

He signed autographs with his co-star Jeffrey Kramer Saturday in Oak Bluffs.

Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jonathan Searles was on hand, too, to recall his part in the movie at eight years old.

There's legendary "Jaws" stories on Martha's Vineyard at every turn — you just have to ask the locals.

There was plenty more going on too, from reunions, to documentary premieres, to replicas on display of Bruce the shark and Quint's famous fishing vessel, the Orca.

Michael Sterling, who created the replica, remembered sneaking into a theater in northern England to see "Jaws" with his mother as a kid. He was hooked, eventually building this smaller representation of the boat.

”This is not finished. It’s a labor of love because I work for a living as Quint would say," Sterling said with a laugh.

It feels like everywhere you turn on Martha's Vineyard right now, that infamous movie poster is there to greet tourists marking five decades of the iconic movie.

The big anniversary is stirring up memories for locals. Many native Vineyarders have interesting ties to the movie, since so many islanders were involved both on camera and behind the scenes.

James Hagerty, who is the town administrator for Edgartown, told the story of how his grandfather landed a big role in the movie.

Fans, too, have been enjoying testing their memories of the film with trivia questions like these.

Even 50 years later, though, secrets about the infamously chaotic movie filming process are coming to the surface.

If you're hoping to relive the iconic movie, or maybe even watch it for the first time, here's where you can stream it.