5 must-see spots on Martha's Vineyard for ‘Jaws' super fans

Every summer — and especially this one — super fans of the 1975 action movie "Jaws" descend onto Martha's Vineyard for a pilgrimage to see the island where their favorite movie came to life.

There's no shortage of tours offering movie tourists a ride around the island to see where famous scenes were shot, and some landmarks are even referred to from their part in the film (Jaws Bridge), so it's no wonder the island attracts so fans.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It feels like everywhere you turn on Martha's Vineyard right now, that infamous movie poster is there to greet tourists marking five decades of the iconic movie.

Beyond that, though, many of the settings in the film are still recognizable to this day — meaning that you're able to basically walk across the set of one of the most famous movies ever made.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Here are five spots for "Jaws" fanatics to check out on Martha's Vineyard on the 50th anniversary of the original summer blockbuster.

Downtown Edgartown — Edgartown is really the main setting of the movie, aside from The Orca, and was depicted as the fictional beachside destination of Amity in the movie.

There are plenty of scenes filmed right at the waterfront, like when dozens of tactless fishermen looking for a pay day head out of the harbor in search of the man-eating shark.

There's also the town hall, which is Amity Town Hall in the film. It looks pretty much the exact same from the outside to this day. Inside hasn't changed much, either, and there's a clock hanging on the wall still that's featured during the heated town council scene in the movie when Quint volunteers to hunt the shark.

The On Time ferry to Chappaquiddick is seen at one point, when Amity's mayor is first laying out concerns about the summer tourism business amid the shark attacks.

Vineyard Haven Harbor — Although most of the scenes were filmed down in Edgartown, the scene depicting tons of tourists arriving to Amity for the season was filmed at Vineyard Haven Harbor.

Jaws Bridge — The "Jaws Bridge", as it's called now, is part of Beach Road, along Sylvia State Beach at the border of Edgartown and Oak Bluffs.

Its official name is the American Legion Bridge, and to locals, it's known as Big Bridge. Several beach scenes and shark scares were filmed right in this area.

People are known to jump off the bridge nowadays. Much of it has been replaced over the years.

Gay Head — A number of scenes were filmed out in Aquinnah at Gay Head, which is at the southwestern most point of the island and known for its impressive cliffs.

You'll recognize the area from one scene were Chief Brody tries to convince Amity's mayor to close the beaches.

The famous Amity billboard sign, which was defaced in the movie with a shark fin, was also at this sight during filming, but is no longer there.

South Beach — This is where it all started. At South Beach, the film in the movie where a college-aged guy doesn't make it into the water with Chrissie after they stumble away from a beach party. But Chrissie ended up being the shark's first victim after she dove into the ocean, setting off an island-wide panic and setting the scene for the action to follow.

For an even deeper dive and an interactive tour, the island partnered with app SetJetters to allow people to walk through the island locations where the movie was filmed. The app is free to download on your smartphone.