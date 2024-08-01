Jaylen Brown gives back to Boston-area kids with 7uice Foundation

The MIT Media Lab welcomed about 70 middle schoolers from diverse backgrounds to participate in the finals of a robotics competition that featured a live dialogue with astronauts on the International Space Station.

The unique opportunity – created by Zero Robotics – also attracted Jaylen Brown's 7uice Foundation, which sent five high school interns to participate.

"I think just the amount of people the 7uice Foundation has connected us to that looks like us, and fill spaces we want to fill, is really inspiring," said Jesse Givens, 17, an intern who is attached to the 7uice Foundation's Bridge Program.

Brown did not attend the event, but he sent a video message to inspire students.



The Boston Celtics star and NBA Finals MVP has shown an effort to introduce math, science and engineering to kids that appears even more ardent than his work to get young people into basketball.

"The whole reason we're here is because of Jaylen's vision for the Bridge students and our foundation," said Amanda Kuffoh, executive director of the 7uice Foundation, "and I think he wanted to make sure that was the center of who we are and what we represent."

In addition to the MIT Lab, 17 sites across the country held similar events to engage with the ISS and figure out which code writing entries produced the best outcomes for robots in space. It's the 13th year for the Zero Robotics program.