Jaylen Brown, Jean McGuire Meet As Civil Rights Icon Continues Recovery From Stab Wounds

Weeks after she was stabbed, Boston civil rights icon Jean McGuire met with Celtics star Jaylen Brown, a civil rights advocate himself.

Brown tweeted photos of his meetup with McGuire, 91, who was stabbed while walking her dog in Franklin Park on Oct. 11.

What a night ! Jean McGuire thank you for the work you continue to do, and have done in our community. I admire you. Your strength/resilience is amazing it was an honor to spend some time with you. I am looking forward to working with METCO and talking more about the community💚 pic.twitter.com/Y9l6m9elo0 — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) November 4, 2022

McGuire, co-founder of the Metropolitan Council for Educational Opportunity (METCO) program, appears to be recovering well from her injuries.

"We take for granted good healthcare," McGuire told NBC10 Boston last month. "But there's nothing like the high quality that you get at a place like Beth Israel, Boston Medical Center and Tufts, in a city like Boston."