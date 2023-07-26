Jaylen Brown to address media after signing supermax. Watch live at 3:15 p.m.

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is set to address the media on Wednesday afternoon, a day after agreeing to a new five-year, supermax contract extension with the team. His new deal is worth up to $304 million, according to reports.

He is expected to speak at 3:15 p.m. at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge. You can watch a livestream in the media player above.

Brown -- who became eligible to sign the supermax on July 1 after earning Second-Team All-NBA honors -- will make $31.8 million in 2023-24 on the final year of his current contract before his extension kicks in for the 2024-25 season and pays him through 2029. Brown's deal doesn't include a player option for the fifth season, so he'll be under team control through 2028-29.

The extension is an indicator of Boston's belief in their All-Star wing, and the Celtics' recent acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis in a blockbuster trade indicates their intention of building a championship contender around Brown and Jayson Tatum.

Drafted third overall by the team in 2016, Brown averaged career highs of 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists last season.