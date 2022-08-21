Local

Jayson Tatum Sets Record Straight on Workout With Kevin Durant

Jayson Tatum, who's worked out and practiced with Kevin Durant on a number of previous occasions, addressed the viral workout photos in a conversation with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks

By Justin Leger

Jayson Tatum's recent workout with Kevin Durant helped to fuel the rumors of a potential trade that would bring the Brooklyn Nets star to Boston. With the Celtics reportedly being a frontrunner to acquire Durant in a deal, the timing of the workout led to plenty of speculation.

Tatum, who's worked out and practiced with Durant on a number of previous occasions, addressed the viral workout photos in a conversation with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks.

"It goes back to your earlier question. Like, what do you give up being Jayson Tatum? It's like, they exaggerate everything I do," Tatum said. "I've known KD since I was in high school. We were on the USA team together, we spent five weeks together last year from Vegas to Tokyo, we won a gold medal. We have a bond. Like, that's my brother. And it's like, I'm not too proud to say KD's one of the best players ever, so it's like one of the best players wants to work out with you and I could learn some things from him. Why would I say no?

"If you worry too much about what other people think, you're going to drive yourself crazy. And it's crazy that I can't work out with somebody. That's all it was, we were working out together trying to get better."

Tatum's explanation is straightforward, but the reaction to the workout should come as no surprise. Boston is rumored to be one of Durant's preferred destinations if the Nets grant his trade request. Some NBA fans may have interpreted the workout photos as Tatum wanting to play alongside KD, even with such a deal likely including Jaylen Brown as the centerpiece.

That said, the Durant-to-Celtics rumors have cooled over the last couple of weeks. The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach recently reported "the Celtics are not close to a deal that would bring Kevin Durant to Boston, and that there have not even been any real discussions of substance."

Boston's regular season begins Oct. 18 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, another reported frontrunner to land Durant in a trade.

