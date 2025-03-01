Trump Administration

Supporters, protesters plan events as JD Vance makes weekend trip to Vt.

The visit comes right after an extraordinary on-camera clash between Vance, President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday

By Thea DiGiammerino

U.S. Vice President JD Vance speaking at the AI Action Summit in Paris, France, on Feb. 11, 2025.
Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

A visit from Vice President JD Vance is being met with mixed reactions in Vermont's Mad River Valley over the weekend.

Vance, his wife Usha and their three children, arrived in Vermont on Friday for a weekend of skiing at the popular Sugarbush resort in Warren, NBC affiliate WPTZ-TV reports. Both supporters and protesters have scheduled rallies for the weekend.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Josh Turka, owner of Mad River Taste Place in Waitsfield, said regardless of political affiliation this high-profile visit was a chance for Vermonters to say their piece.

"I think that this is such a perfect time for people in rural Vermont to really speak their mind and get their voices heard. So we're super supportive of anyone who wants to be out protesting ang just kind of speaking their mind," Turka told WPTZ-TV.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The visit comes right after an extraordinary on-camera clash between Vance, President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday.

Zelenskyy was visiting to try to hammer out a minerals deal, which the Trump administration has presented as an important step forward for Ukraine on the road to peace with Russia more than three years after the war began. Instead, the meeting devolved into a shouting match and ended with Zelenskyy being asked to leave the White House.

Supporters in Vermont said they wanted to show Vance appreciation for the work the administration is doing.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston and New England area.

New England Jan 13

We've said goodbye to NECN.com. Here's where to get your New England news

New Hampshire 31 mins ago

Mass. woman injured in NH snowmobile crash

"We're trying to send a positive message that the president and the vice president are on the right track to bring our country back to the good old days where we were and can be there for all people. You know our country is about we the people," said Gregory Thayer, organizer of the Vance Support Rally.

Another group was scheduled to hold a protest Saturday morning on the Waitsfield Green in response to the vice president's visit.

This article tagged under:

Trump AdministrationVermont
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us