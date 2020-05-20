Jeep Crashes Into Danvers Condo With Homeowner Feet Away

Images taken inside a condo in Danvers, Massachusetts, show a Jeep Wrangler after it crashed into the home Wednesday afternoon.

The owner of the home was feet away when the Jeep came barreling through, but he miraculously wasn't hurt.

"I was working from home," said homeowner Qiming Zou. "I heard a loud thud."

Zou says he turned the vehicle off and checked on the driver, who was moaning.

First responders were there quickly and police officers removed the driver from the car.

Cellphone video shows the man being tended to by firefighters and paramedics outside the house.

The dramatic scene unfolded at the Meadows, a condo complex on Garden Street.

The crash left substantial damage to the home.

Danvers Fire Lieutenant Linus Murphy says it's uninhabitable for the time being.

Police say the 39-year-old driver is from Peabody. He may have had a medical issue, which may have caused the crash.

He'll be cited for negligent operation of a motor vehicle, according to Danvers Police Chief Patrick Ambrose.

Ambrose says there was no sign of alcohol or drugs.