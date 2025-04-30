Jen McCabe expected back on stand for another day of testimony in Karen Read trial

Key witness Jennifer McCabe will return to the stand in Karen Read's retrial Wednesday morning, with the focus expected to be on what happened after John O'Keefe's body was found in the snow.
McCabe was a close friend of O'Keefe's who was out at a Canton bar with him and Read the night before he died. She is the one who invited the couple to 34 Fairview Road in Canton for an afterparty -- a home owned by her brother-in-law. But McCabe says they never showed up, and the next morning Read reportedly called her frantically.
McCabe says that night she saw what she believes was Read's black Lexus SUV outside the home. But she says no one ever came out. During Read's frantic phone call the next morning, McCabe says Read mentioned that she had a broken taillight.
But the defense can now put expert witnesses on the stand from a company called ARCCA to testify that the damage to Read's taillight could not have been caused by a human. Despite them violating a court order, Judge Beverly Cannone ruled Tuesday that she will allow the defense to call those witnesses who will also testify that the injuries to O'Keefe could not have been caused by a vehicle.
Read is accused of killing O'Keefe by backing her SUV into him while allegedly attempting to drop him off at the Canton home in question.