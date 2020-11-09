Jennifer Lawrence Celebrates Biden-Harris Win in the Streets of Boston

Actress Jennifer Lawrence took to the streets of Boston over the weekend to celebrate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris' win.

Lawrence was screaming and dancing to Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” in her pajamas and a face mask. A video of her "party for 1" was posted on her Twitter account Saturday.

Download our free mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and in-depth coverage of COVID-19.

Had no choice but to throw a party for 1 #comeonbostonletsparty pic.twitter.com/qvSEVip0Mh — Jennifer Lawrence - Represent.Us (@JLawrence_RepUs) November 7, 2020

Lawrence, who typically maintains a modest presence on social media, created the Twitter account in June to call for racial justice and support the Biden-Harris ticket, according to the Boston Globe.

The Hollywood actress also weighed in on the Massachusetts ballot question that would have implemented a ranked-choice voting system in state elections, making a video in support of the measure, which was voted down at the polls last week.

Lawrence supported ranked-choice voting when it was on the ballot in Maine in 2018 as well.