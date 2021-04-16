Local

Jersey Mike's Subs to Open New Location North of Boston

By Boston Restaurant Tak

Jersey-Mikes-Logo-Color

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A New Jersey-based chain of sub shops is opening yet another location in the Greater Boston area, with this one being north of the city.

According to the locations section of its website, Jersey Mike's Subs is planning to open in Stoneham, with the address indicating that it will be moving into a space on Main Street just south of the Route 128 intersection. The upcoming outlet is one of several new locations on their way to the region, including outlets in Brighton, Hingham, Randolph, and Walpole, along with others that have recently opened in Bedford, Dedham, and Stoughton.

Jersey Mike's Subs first started out in Point Pleasant, NJ back in 1956.

The address for the upcoming location of Jersey Mike's Subs in Stoneham is 66 Main Street (Route 28), Stoneham, MA, 02180. The website for Jersey Mike's is at https://www.jerseymikes.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

