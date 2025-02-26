Jersey Mike's Subs to open second Boston location

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A New Jersey-based chain of sub shops is getting ready to open another location in the local area, and this will be its second within the Boston city limits--and its first in or near the downtown area.

According to a source, Jersey Mike's Subs is planning to open in the city's West End neighborhood, moving into the space on Staniford Street that had been home to Bishop's Mediterranean Grill. Once it opens, the new outlet of the chain will join another in Brighton, along with others in Bedford, Burlington, Dedham, Newton, Saugus, Stoneham, and Watertown.

The address for the upcoming location of Jersey Mike's Subs in the West End is 70 Staniford Street, Boston, MA, 02114. The website for the chain is at https://www.jerseymikes.com/

