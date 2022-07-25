Jet Ski Crash on Pond in New Hampshire Sends Two Women to Hospital

Two people were hurt after a boating crash Sunday afternoon on Long Pond in Pelham, New Hampshire.

Two women were riding a Jet Ski at high speed when they crashed into a boat that was floating with its engine off, according to New Hampshire State Police. The boat had four people on board, three of whom jumped off before impact.

Pelham police and fire responded to the incident just after 3 p.m. and gave "lifesaving first aid" to the two women who were on the Jet Ski, according to police. Both were taken to hospitals in Massachusetts -- one by medical helicopter.

No one who was on the boat that was seriously injured.

This crash is now under investigation by the Marine Patrol Division of New Hampshire State Police as well as Pelham police. Several other agencies helped out with the investigation, including Dracut police, Salem police and Hudson police.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call Sgt. Steve O’Connor at 603-227-2114 or email Stephen.J.O’Connor@dos.nh.gov.