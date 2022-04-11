Local

flight cancellations

JetBlue Flight Cancelations Keep Coming at Logan as Issues Persist

Of the 17 flights canceled in and out of Logan Monday morning, 15 were JetBlue

By Kirsten Glavin

JetBlue flights continue to be canceled at Logan Airport and may persist for some time as the airline struggles with staffing shortages.

Cancellations continue to come after more than 700 JetBlue flights to and from Boston were either canceled or delayed last weekend, leaving thousands of people stranded. Last week's disruptions were due to severe weather in the southeast and technical problems on their end, according to JetBlue.

But cancellations have persisted for a second consecutive weekend. Passengers were frustrated as more than 50 additional JetBlue flights were canceled Sunday at Boston's Logan Airport. Over a dozen more were canceled Monday morning. Of the 17 flights canceled in and out of Logan Monday morning, 15 were JetBlue.

After a tough weekend for thousands of travelers, delays and cancellations on JetBlue flights continued Monday.

A spokesperson for JetBlue told NBC Boston the disruptions are due to staffing shortages, despite hiring more than 3,000 new crewmembers this year.

"Like many businesses, we remain staffing constrained and these disruptions exacerbate an already challenging staffing situation," an airline spokesperson said in a written statement.

The airline anticipates making "a small schedule adjustment through the rest of the month," the statement read.  "We sincerely apologize to our customers for these disruptions, and we are working to cancel flights in advance whenever possible so they have time to adjust their plans and do not need to show up to the airport."

JetBlue Airways has already announced that the airline is planning to trim its summer schedule to avoid flight disruptions.

flight cancellationsBOSTONtravelJetBlueBoston Logan International Airport
