Jeveli's in East Boston Is Closing on Tuesday; Future Plans Unknown

The landmark dining spot, billed as Boston's oldest Italian restaurant, appears to be facing an uncertain future

By Boston Restaurant Talk

Facebook/Jeveli's

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A landmark dining spot that is billed as the oldest Italian restaurant in Boston appears to be facing an uncertain future.

According to multiple sources (including posts from the East Boston Open Discussion Facebook group page), Jeveli's in East Boston is closing after business hours on Tuesday, with some sources saying that this is a permanent closure while others say that the Chelsea Street restaurant could be reopening in the spring of 2021. A phone call placed to Jeveli's over the weekend indicates that the people behind the dining spot aren't entirely sure what the future holds at this point in time; if we learn anything new once it shutters on Tuesday, we will post an update here.

Jeveli's, which first opened in 1924, has been known as a classic old-school red-sauce spot featuring a variety of pasta dishes along with chicken, veal, steak, and seafood options.

The address for Jeveli's is 387 Chelsea Street, East Boston, MA, 02128. Its website can be found at http://www.jeveli.com/

by Marc Hurwitz

Copyright Boston - Boston's Hidden Restaurants

