5 employees let go amid JFK Library's abrupt closure are back, foundation says

Five employees of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston who were fired last week, apparently leading to the institution's abrupt closure and widespread backlash, have been reinstated, according to the nonprofit that supports the library.

"As the Foundation that supports the JFK Library, we are relieved that all five of the JFK Library staff members who were let go last week have been reinstated. They are all critical to Library revenue generating operations, which can now resume as normal, and it is wonderful to have our valued colleagues back,” the JFK Library Foundation said in a statement.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the National Archives, which runs the library, to confirm the update.

The sudden closure of the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library drew strong reactions from state leaders.

The National Archives never shared the reason for the sudden closure of the library last Tuesday. It reopened a day later, on a Wednesday when it would have normally been closed.

Among the people who criticized the closure were Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and one of Kennedy's grandchildren, who linked it to widespread cuts to the federal government.

An employee leaving the library last Tuesday said that five probationary employees, most based in the museum portion of the facility, were fired, though that wasn't confirmed by officials with the library or the National Archives. But that day, the JFK Library Foundation directly linked the closure to employees being terminated.

"The sudden dismissal of federal employees at the JFK Library forced the museum to close today. As the Foundation that supports the JFK Library, we are devastated by this news and will continue to support our colleagues and the Library," the foundation's statement said.

Asked for comment about the closure that day, a representative for the National Archives said in a statement that the facility would be open Wednesday — the library's website noted Tuesday night that it would be open on Wednesday, Feb. 19, despite being closed on other Wednesdays in January and February.

"The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will be open tomorrow, and the National Archives staff looks forward to welcoming guests, visitors, and researchers," the statement said. It didn't share why the facility closed.