JFK Presidential Library in Boston closed ‘until further notice'

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston was temporarily closed on Tuesday, with no anticipated date for it to reopen or explanation why.
A message was posted to social media and on a banner atop the library's website: "The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum is temporarily closed until further notice."
It wasn't immediately clear why the library was closed. The facility hadn't released information ahead of the closure.
NBC10 Boston has reached out for more information.
