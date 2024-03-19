Jill Biden to speak at campaign fundraiser Tuesday in Vermont

First Lady Jill Biden is scheduled to speak at a campaign fundraiser on Tuesday in Vermont.

According to the White House, she is scheduled to arrive at Lebanon Municipal Airport in New Hampshire at 4:45 p.m. She is then scheduled to travel to Norwich, Vermont, where she will deliver remarks at a political finance event for the Biden Victory Fund at 5:30 p.m.

Jill Biden was last in Vermont in April of 2023. She hasn't been to New Hampshire since 2022.

President Joe Biden was just in New Hampshire last week, his first visit to the state in almost two years after he chose not to campaign in the state ahead of this year's New Hampshire primary.

The president and the Democratic National Committee moved South Carolina higher up in the Democratic nominating process, ignoring New Hampshire and threatening not to count its delegates. But Biden won the primary anyway thanks to a robust write-in effort.

While his wife is in Vermont, Joe Biden will be in the battleground state of Nevada on Tuesday, taking aim at corporate landlords who the White House claims are keeping rents artificially high even as overall inflation has eased.

Biden's attack on what he calls "rent gouging" is part of his broader, election year effort to shift the blame for stubbornly high costs of living away from the president and his economic policies, and onto corporations with outsized pricing powers.