Craft chain Joann says it'll close these Mass., NH stores

Joann says it will be asking bankruptcy court for authority to close about 500 stores nationwide

By Asher Klein

Hundreds of Joann's craft stores will be closed nationwide, including 19 in Massachusetts, seven in New Hampshire and another 16 across New England under a plan the company announced Wednesday amid bankruptcy proceedings.

The Ohio-based chain known for its fabrics and other arts and crafts offerings filed for bankruptcy twice in two years, most recently in January. In that announcement, the company said its more than 800 stores, as well as its website, "are open in the ordinary course and continue to serve customers."

But the announcement on Wednesday said it would be asking the bankruptcy court for authority to close about 500 stores nationwide.

"This was a very difficult decision to make, given the major impact we know it will have on
our Team Members, our customers and all of the communities we serve. A careful analysis of store
performance and future strategic fit for the Company determined which stores should remain
operating as usual at this time. Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure
the best path forward for JOANN," a representative for the company said in a statement.

Here are the New England stores set to close:

Massachusetts:

  • Hyannis
  • Middleton
  • Hanover
  • Natick
  • Westford
  • Burlington
  • North Billerica
  • Methuen
  • Saugus
  • East Walpole
  • Pittsfield
  • North Dartmouth
  • Raynham
  • North Attleboro
  • Seekonk
  • Ludlow
  • Hadley
  • Shrewsbury
  • Leominster

New Hampshire:

  • Newington
  • Seabrook
  • Rochester
  • Nashua
  • Belmont
  • Concord
  • West Lebanon

Maine:

  • Auburn
  • Waterville
  • Topsham

Vermont:

  • Rutland Town
  • Barre

Rhode Island:

  • Warwick

Connecticut:

Explore the full list here.

A number of major chain stores have recently announced closures.

