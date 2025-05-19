‘We have his back in this fight': Local leaders, doctors react to Joe Biden's cancer diagnosis

There's been a wave of well wishes from Beacon Hill to Washington, D.C., following the news Sunday that former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey was among those to react on social media, saying that a cancer diagnosis is heartbreaking for any family, and that she's sending her strength and support to Biden and all his loved ones.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren echoed the governor's message, adding that Biden has worked for years to advance the cause of beating cancer.

"Now we have his back in this fight," Warren wrote.

Biden worked to increase cancer research funding, expand access to screening and promote prevention following the death of his son Beau in 2015 to brain cancer.

Former President Barack Obama pointed to those efforts in his social media post, saying in part, "Nobody has done more to find breakthrough treatments for cancer in all its forms than Joe, and I am certain he will fight this challenge with his trademark resolve and grace."

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social that he and Melania were saddened to hear the news and that they are extending their warmest and best wishes to the Biden family for a fast and successful recovery.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris called Biden a fighter, writing, "I know he will face this challenge with the same strength, resilience, and optimism that have always defined his life and leadership."

Biden's cancer is at an advanced stage. Doctors at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston say this was tough to hear considering Joe and Jill Biden made cancer research and support a top priority while in office.

"You remember his moonshot program for cancer, now he gets cancer. It's a reminder for all of us that cancer does not spare anyone," said Dr. Toni Choueiri, a Dana-Farber oncologist.

President Joe Biden renewed the nation's battle against cancer with a speech in Boston.

Dr. Choueiri remembers when Biden was in Boston speaking at a cancer moonshot event. Biden's mission, along with his wife, was to prevent millions of cancer deaths and improve the experience of those touched by the disease.

As for the 82-year-old's cancer, Dr. Choueiri, who is not involved in the former president's treatment, says this is a treatable condition.

"Although it's unlikely to be curable because the cancer has spread to the bones," added Choueiri, who is the director of the Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology at Dana-Farber.

According to the American Cancer Society, advanced prostate cancers rose by approximately 4.5 percent between 2011 and 2019.

"We saw that in prostate cancer and we saw that in other cancers, but the trend is coming down," Choueiri said.

A source familiar with Biden and his family's thinking tells NBC News that the former president is meeting with doctors and considering "multiple options," including hormone treatment.

Because Biden's case is hormone sensitive, Dr. Choueiri says they can typically control the disease, though it varies from patient to patient.

"The survival is estimated in years actually," Choueiri said.

NBC News sources say the former president is at his home in Wilmington, Delaware. It's unclear where he'll be treated, but doctors at Dana-Farber are extending their support to Biden and his family.