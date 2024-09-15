Red Sox

Joe Castiglione announces retirement from broadcasting

His tenure from 1983 to 2024 stands as the longest of any play-by-play announcer in franchise history.

By Irvin Rodriguez

BOSTON, MA – July 28: Legendary Boston Red Sox radio broadcaster Joe Castiglione celebrates 40 years calling the games for the Red Sox throws out the first pitch before the MLB game against the Cleveland Guardians on July 28, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Matt Stone/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

Red Sox Hall of Fame broadcaster Joe Castiglione, the voice of the Boston Red Sox radio broadcast for over four decades announced his retirement from the broadcast booth.

He will remain with the franchise as a honorary ambassador and the club will pay tribute to his career on the last regular season home game on September 29.

“After 42 seasons with the Red Sox and more than 6,500 games, I have decided it’s time to retire from a regular broadcast schedule,” said Castiglione. “While I feel I am at the pinnacle of my career, have been blessed to call four World Championships, and received the Ford C. Frick Award from the Hall of Fame in July while working for the greatest franchise in sports, it’s time to spend more time with Jan, my bride of almost 53 years, my kids, and grandkids."

“Joe is one of the greatest in baseball broadcasting,” said Red Sox Principal Owner John Henry. “His recognition by the Hall of Fame in July punctuated a career of vivid storytelling that has brought the game to life for generations of listeners."

“You’d be hard-pressed to find someone more friendly and dependable than Joe,” said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. “Like countless New Englanders, I grew up listening to him call Red Sox games every season and his broadcasts always felt like a conversation with a trusted friend, a rare gift that made him a fixture in homes across the region."

This article tagged under:

Red Sox
