Joe Mazzulla bringing Larry O'Brien Trophy to Rhode Island for State House celebration

More than two months after Joe Mazzulla hopped off a duck boat to fire up fans at the Celtics championship parade in Boston, the celebrations are continuing. The head coach will head home to Rhode Island -- with the Larry O'Brien Trophy in tow.

Gov. Dan McKee said Rhode Island will be celebrating Coach Joe and the Celtics 18th NBA title at the State House on Tuesday morning.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

☘️ Rhode Island’s own Coach Joe Mazzulla is coming home – and he’s bringing the trophy with him! 🏆

#TeamRhodeIsland will be celebrating Coach Joe and the @Celtics NBA Championship at the State House on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. 🏀

#DifferentThere — Governor Dan McKee (@GovDanMcKee) August 30, 2024

The Johnston, RI, native, who played basketball at Bishop Hendricken High School in Warwick and graduated from there in 2006, has already made the rounds with the championship trophy. After the Celtics returned from a celebratory trip to Miami in June, Mazzulla brought the trophy to Boston's North End and his gym in Newton, Mass.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

After the Celtics returned from their trip to Miami, their head coach brought the championship trophy to the North End and his gym in Newton.

The C's captured their "617" championship on June 17, 2024 -- 16 years to the day after Boston's last in 2008, when the Big Three of Paul Pierce, Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen led the Celtics to their first title since 1986.

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and co. blew out the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 in Game 5 of the series to clinch Banner 18 and break a tie with the rival Los Angeles Lakers for the most championships in NBA history.

After losing Game 4 in Dallas, the Celtics won Banner 18 in front of their home crowd.