Joe's Pizza opens in Cambridge's Harvard Square

Earlier this year, it was reported that a landmark pizzeria in New York City was expanding to Cambridge, and now we have learned that it has debuted.

According to a poster within the Friends of Boston's Hidden Restaurants Facebook group page, Joe's Pizza is now open in Harvard Square, moving into the space on Brattle Street where &Pizza and Milk Bar had been. The new location, which offers NYC-style slices of thin-crust pizza, is its first in New England, with other locations being found in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Ann Arbor, MI (the original is in Manhattan's Greenwich Village).

The address for Joe's Pizza in Harvard Square is 3 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA, 02138. The website for all locations is at https://www.joespizzanyc.com/

