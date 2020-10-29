John Harvard's Brew House at Shoppers World in Framingham Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

It looks like a longtime brewpub west of Boston has shut down.

According to a source, John Harvard's Brew House at Shoppers World in Framingham is no longer in operation, with an article from the Framingham Source saying that its website is no longer working and that its space is for lease. A check on sitecenters.com indicates that the space is indeed for lease, showing space number 513 (its corner space between Marshalls and Michaels) being available.

John Harvard's first opened at Shoppers World 24 years ago, with the place featuring their own craft beers along with classic American fare and pub grub; another location of the brewpub in Cambridge's Harvard Square shut down in the spring of 2019.

by Marc Hurwitz

