The Boston College community and hockey fans across the world are mourning Friday morning after the Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed the deaths of star player Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his younger brother Matthew, 29.
The brothers were were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, Thursday night, police said.
Both brothers played hockey at Boston College, with Johnny being named the Hobey Baker Award winner for the 2013-14 season as the top player in college hockey.
Boston College fans and hockey lovers throughout the country mourned the loss of the brothers while remembering the people they were on and off the ice.
Johnny Gaudreau played 11 NHL seasons, nine with the Calgary Flames and two with the Blue Jackets, while Matthew played for several minor league teams.
Teams from across the NHL, as well as one of Matthew's former teams, sent their condolences Friday morning.