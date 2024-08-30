The Boston College community and hockey fans across the world are mourning Friday morning after the Columbus Blue Jackets confirmed the deaths of star player Johnny Gaudreau, 31, and his younger brother Matthew, 29.

The brothers were were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in Salem County, New Jersey, Thursday night, police said.

Both brothers played hockey at Boston College, with Johnny being named the Hobey Baker Award winner for the 2013-14 season as the top player in college hockey.

Boston College fans and hockey lovers throughout the country mourned the loss of the brothers while remembering the people they were on and off the ice.

The entire BC community is stunned by the tragic news. Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest @BC_MHockey players but also one of the nicest. Matthew was a gifted player & beloved by teammates. Our prayers are with the Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss. pic.twitter.com/RE2rbfTG3K — Boston College (@BostonCollege) August 30, 2024

In Loving Memory pic.twitter.com/Ru6NQUPp0w — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) August 30, 2024

There are simply no words to describe the death of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew last night as they were biking in New Jersey, on the eve of their sister's wedding. He was first known as Johnny Hockey at Boston College when he was one of the greatest players in our… — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) August 30, 2024

Insane man! 🤦🏾‍♂️ . I instantly got so down😔and sad🥺 after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2024

The Gaudreau brothers were on the team when I first started getting into college hockey. They both are a big reason why I fell in love with BC hockey. one of my favorite goals of all time pic.twitter.com/wczZLVO16Z — Sicko Superfan (@sicko_superfan) August 30, 2024

I’m devastated by this news. Johnny was my idol when I was younger. Matty was a hard working player who made his own mark at BC. I’m praying for their parents Guy and Jane, their sisters Kristen and Katie, and Johnny’s young family. RIP to the GOAT of BC Hockey. — BC Hockey Blog (@BCHockeyBlogger) August 30, 2024

I remember watching this Johnny Gaudreau goal in the NCAA Championship when I was 12 years old. Hoping he and his family are safe tonight 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/OxPpftj7px — Dan Godlewski (@Danthfc_) August 30, 2024

Hockey East joins the hockey world in mourning the loss of Johnny and Matthew. Our thoughts are with their family, the Boston College community, and all who knew and loved them. They will not be forgotten. https://t.co/5Mf2a39MVY — Hockey East (@hockey_east) August 30, 2024

Our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, whose lives ended way too soon. Words cannot appropriately express the sorrow the hockey community is feeling today. pic.twitter.com/RvT1gPvbZd — USA Hockey (@usahockey) August 30, 2024

Johnny Gaudreau news is an unspeakable tragedy and shock. Nobody should wear the number 13 for Boston College ever again. Heartbreaking. — Martin Artest (@ArtestJones) August 30, 2024

Stunning news. My heart aches for the Gaudreau family. Johnny played the game with an unmatched joy and passion. Won a National Championship at BC and the Hobey Baker award - #JohnnyHockey was his nickname and he stayed at BC so he could play with his brother Matthew. Matthew was… https://t.co/RdCRMfwG1r — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) August 30, 2024

Johnny Hockey deserved the nickname 100% He’s a guy who worked hard to get to where he was and made a lot of people’s lives a lot better. Even though none of us got to see them play at BC for ourselves, their influence in the program can be seen. RIP Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. https://t.co/q3qSPAbyfY pic.twitter.com/Xa99IEB4vG — WZBC Sports (@WZBCSports) August 30, 2024

When I was first starting out in journalism, I was lucky enough to cover a Hockey East tourney even though I knew nothing about hockey. But watching the tournament, it was apparent this little dude from BC named Johnny Gaudreau was going to be a star. The thing that really… https://t.co/YOHfXIDfIv — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) August 30, 2024

This is one I won’t be able to process for the rest of my life.



Johnny & Matty weren’t just two of my favorite hockey players, but humans.



I am absolutely shattered. Love you both, boys. https://t.co/Y0YPJIo1Fk pic.twitter.com/5W26mfSbRW — Mark Majewski (@markmajewski) August 30, 2024

It's difficult to breathe.

The chest is tight and heavy.

The images of the countless lives collapsing in disbelief and horror is just too much to process in an overloaded brain not equipped for such loss. It makes time stop and you wonder, "how does the family of Johnny and… pic.twitter.com/J95DpTgK3k — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) August 30, 2024

rest in peace johnny 💙❤️



13 will be remembered forever — Connor Bedard (@98CBedard) August 30, 2024

Johnny Gaudreau played 11 NHL seasons, nine with the Calgary Flames and two with the Blue Jackets, while Matthew played for several minor league teams.

Teams from across the NHL, as well as one of Matthew's former teams, sent their condolences Friday morning.

Columbus Blue Jackets statement on the passing of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. pic.twitter.com/V2aFykgKIs — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) August 30, 2024

It’s with great sadness, we mourn the tragic deaths of our friend Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew Gaudreau.



Our hearts are broken by this devastating loss. Johnny was and always will be a member of the Flames family and loved by all of Calgary. pic.twitter.com/xFm1md0vwh — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 30, 2024

We join the entire hockey community in mourning the tragic passing of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau.



Sending our love and deepest condolences to the entire Gaudreau family, their friends, and the entire @BlueJacketsNHL Organization. ❤️ https://t.co/3ApozoN1hq — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 30, 2024

We are completely heartbroken for the Gaudreau family, Johnny and Matthew’s friends and loved ones, the Columbus Blue Jackets organization and the entire hockey community. The Sabres organization sends all of our love and prayers during this unimaginably difficult time. 🤍 https://t.co/otloFGYceK — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) August 30, 2024