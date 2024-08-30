Boston College mourns hockey alums Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Boston College is mourning the loss of alums and brothers Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, who both played hockey for the school before moving into their professional careers.

The university will host a press conference Friday to discuss the tragic loss and remember the brothers. That event will be streamed in the player above at 12:30 p.m.

The brothers were struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver while riding their bikes in New Jersey. Johnny was 31, Matthew 29.

Johnny Gaudreau, who earned the nickname "Johnny Hockey," was a star for the Eagles, playing on BC's 2012 National Championship team and receiving the 2014 Hobey Baker Award, according to a statement from BC Men's Hockey. He went on to play for the NHL for 11 years, with the Calgary Flames and Columbus Blue Jackets.

Matthew was also a standout, a two-time Beanpot champion in 2014 and 2016. He went on to play professionally for five seasons and served as the head boys hockey coach at Gloucester Catholic High School in New Jersey.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the entire Gaudreau family and mourn with them during this time of tragedy," BC Men's Hockey said in a statement.

In Loving Memory pic.twitter.com/Ru6NQUPp0w — BC Men's Hockey (@BC_MHockey) August 30, 2024

"The entire BC community is stunned by the tragic news," Boston College wrote on X, the platform formally known as Twitter. "Johnny Gaudreau was not only one of the greatest @BC_MHockey players but also one of the nicest. Matthew was a gifted player & beloved by teammates. Our prayers are with the Gaudreau family at this time of unimaginable loss."