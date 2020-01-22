Johnny Rockets Closes Boston-Area Location

A California-based chain of hamburger places that recently reopened one of its Boston-area locations is back down to two in the region.

According to a source, Johnny Rockets in Acton is closed, with a check on the locations section of the chain's website seeming to confirm this, showing only its Braintree and Burlington outlets (along with another restaurant in Agawam). No reason has been given for its closure, nor is it known what might move into the Massachusetts Avenue space, so stay tuned for updates.

The Braintree location of Johnny Rockets, which closed down in early January of 2018, opened back up late last summer.

The address for the now-closed location of Johnny Rockets in Acton was 387 Massachusetts Avenue (Route 111), Acton, MA, 01720. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.johnnyrockets.com/

by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)

[Related article from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): Fifteen Burgers in the Boston Area and Beyond]