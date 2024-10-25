Business

How socks are spreading joy and empowering people with disabilities

John Cronin has built a multimillion-dollar business from his love of wild and crazy socks

By Colton Bradford

John and Mark Cronin show off the offerings from their company, John’s Crazy Socks
NBC10 Boston

John’s Crazy Socks began as a simple idea - to spread joy through vibrant sock designs. But it’s grown into something much more—a social enterprise that empowers individuals with disabilities.

It started as a mission for John Cronin, who has Down Syndrome. He wanted to charge perceptions and inspire others, but it wasn't always easy.

“John couldn’t find work... and that unfortunately is the reality for people with different abilities," said Mark Cronin, John's father.

“People with disabilities or autism have the highest rate of unemployment and many of them have turned to creating their own business to provide themselves with a source of income," said Tim Simmons, chief innovation and strategy officer for Northeast Arc, a support organization for people with special needs.

According to recent data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only one in five people with a disability are employed. But John is focused on different numbers.

“Today we have over 4,000 different kinds of socks!” John said.

John has built a multimillion-dollar business from his love of wild and crazy socks.

The approach at John's Crazy Socks not only promotes employment but also fosters community awareness and acceptance. As of today, the company has gone on to become a multi-million dollar company selling over 4 million pairs of socks and employing a workforce with over 75% of its team members having a disability.

You can learn more about John's Crazy Socks and the causes they support here.

This article tagged under:

Business
