Jon Santiago Drops Out of Boston Mayor's Race

Massachusetts state Rep. Jon Santiago has dropped out of the race for mayor of Boston.

"It was with a sincere desire to serve Boston in a greater capacity that I jumped in this race and today, still filled with energy and optimism for Boston, I'm ending my campaign for mayor. But my intention to serve is stronger than ever."

I’m as optimistic as ever for Boston and couldn’t be more proud of the campaign we ran. Grateful for the friendships made and the opportunity to lift up so many important issues.



Thank you, Boston. pic.twitter.com/mIDwI8dVYv — Jon Santiago (@IamJonSantiago) July 13, 2021

Santiago, 39, who works as an emergency room doctor at Boston Medical Center, had struggled to keep up with the other five major candidates in the polls and in fundraising.

He had been vocal about the state's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, pressuring leaders to move more quickly and to tighten restrictions.

There are now five major candidates remaining, including Mayor Kim Janey, city councilors Michelle Wu, Andrea Campbell and Annissa Essaibi George and John Barros.

