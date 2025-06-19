PGA Tour

Jordan Spieth withdraws from Travelers Championship

Travelers Championship 2025 - Previews
Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Jordan Spieth withdrew from the Travelers Championship Thursday afternoon before completing his first round.

The 2017 Travelers Championship winner called it quits after the 12th hole at the TPC River Highlands. He was 5 over at the time.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Spieth appeared to be battling some type of injury on the front nine, including dropping his club on his tee shot at the par-4 7th hole and grunting in pain.

The PGA Tour posted on X that Spieth withdrew due to a neck/upper back injury.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It is the first time in his career that Spieth withdrew from a tournament mid-round, according to NBC Sports.

This article tagged under:

PGA Tour
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us