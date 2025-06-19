Jordan Spieth withdraws from Travelers Championship

Jordan Spieth withdrew from the Travelers Championship Thursday afternoon before completing his first round.

The 2017 Travelers Championship winner called it quits after the 12th hole at the TPC River Highlands. He was 5 over at the time.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Spieth appeared to be battling some type of injury on the front nine, including dropping his club on his tee shot at the par-4 7th hole and grunting in pain.

The PGA Tour posted on X that Spieth withdrew due to a neck/upper back injury.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

It is the first time in his career that Spieth withdrew from a tournament mid-round, according to NBC Sports.