Jordon Hudson has reportedly said she's engaged to Bill Belichick

Rumors are swirling that Patriots legend and current University of North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his companion Jordan Hudson may be getting married.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend has told at least one person that the couple is engaged.

Belichick and Hudson have been generating big buzz in recent weeks as she has taken on a larger role in the longtime Patriots coach's life. The two have been side by side in public for months — Belichick was even seen in the audience when Hudson competed for Miss Maine recently.

"Maybe her youthfulness, her exuberance, has injected him with some energy that he didn't have before," said Trenni Casey from NBC Sports Boston.

Casey says this is the latest in a pattern of questionable Belichick decisions.

"Letting Brady go, the last-minute signing of Cam Newton, drafting Cole Strange, which made the Rams literally laugh in a press conference, drafting Mac Jones 12th overall," said Casey.

The couple reportedly met in 2021, when they were both seated next to each other on a flight to Florida.

