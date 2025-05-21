Bill Belichick

Jordon Hudson has reportedly said she's engaged to Bill Belichick

Legendary former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick might be getting married to Miss Maine competitor Jordon Hudson

By Michael Rosenfield

(L-R) Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Fanatics

Rumors are swirling that Patriots legend and current University of North Carolina coach Bill Belichick and his companion Jordan Hudson may be getting married.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that Belichick's 24-year-old girlfriend has told at least one person that the couple is engaged.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Belichick and Hudson have been generating big buzz in recent weeks as she has taken on a larger role in the longtime Patriots coach's life. The two have been side by side in public for months — Belichick was even seen in the audience when Hudson competed for Miss Maine recently.

"Maybe her youthfulness, her exuberance, has injected him with some energy that he didn't have before," said Trenni Casey from NBC Sports Boston.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
The former Patriots head coach took a front row seat before the start of the pageant to support his girlfriend, 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Casey says this is the latest in a pattern of questionable Belichick decisions.

"Letting Brady go, the last-minute signing of Cam Newton, drafting Cole Strange, which made the Rams literally laugh in a press conference, drafting Mac Jones 12th overall," said Casey.

The couple reportedly met in 2021, when they were both seated next to each other on a flight to Florida.

NBC10 Boston reached out to Hudson through her Instagram account, but she did not respond.

More on Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

Trending news May 17

Bill Belichick addresses 24-year-old girlfriend's ‘job responsibilities' amid viral interview fallout

NCAA Football May 13

Bill Belichick: Jordon Hudson ‘doesn't have anything to do with UNC football'

Celebrity couples May 12

Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson not banned from football facilities, UNC says

This article tagged under:

Bill BelichickNew England Patriotsfootball
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us