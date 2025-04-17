CT man accused of killing girlfriend to resume testimony after telling jurors of attacker in home

A man who is accused of killing his girlfriend, the mother of his missing daughter, in her Ansonia home in December 2019 took the stand on Wednesday in his own defense and told the jury he saw the attack but could not do anything because he was on PCP.

He is expected to be back on the stand on Thursday.

The trial of Jose Morales continues after the state rested its case Wednesday. We hear from the defendant himself for the first time.

Morales, in a dramatic turn, took the stand on Wednesday afternoon after the state rested its case and a criminal psychologist testified as a defense witness.

Before he took the stand, the judge asked Morales for a second time if he was sure he wanted to take the stand and Morales responded, "I am sure."

Morales has been charged with the murder of Christine Holloway and tampering with evidence.

Police found Holloway’s body on Dec. 2, 2019 and arrested Morales on Feb. 7, 2020.

The couple’s daughter, Vanessa Morales, was 14 months old at the time and she not in the home when police found Holloway. There has been no sign of her since.

Morales told the jury of how and Holloway met, through a dating app, and she he was living in Ansonia on weekends and in New Haven, where his parents live, during the week.

He also provided an account of Thanksgiving weekend in 2019, just days before Holloway was killed, and they spend time with her family as well as his.

On Wednesday, Morales told the jury that he was on PCP (phencyclidine, which is also known as angel dust) while he was inside the home on Myrtle Avenue in Ansonia where Holloway was killed.

Morales said he heard screams and sounds of a struggle.

He told the jury that he saw a man in the house repeatedly hitting Holloway with a crowbar but that he couldn't help because of the effects of the PCP.

"This is 10 minutes, not even, from when I smoked the PCP. I went inside the apartment, I tried to look for Vanessa everywhere, the car seat was gone," Morales said.

He also testified that the unknown man told him if he called the police, his daughter would suffer the same fate.

The state's attorney objected to the testimony as hearsay, but the judge allowed it, with limits.

Court adjourned on Wednesday with Morales still under direct examination. His testimony will continue again on Thursday morning.