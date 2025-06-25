Maine man dies after car hits tree in York

A Maine man has died after his car crashed into a tree in York last week.

Police identified the victim as 77-year-old Joseph Desrocher, of Old Orchard Beach, according to NBC10 Boston affiliate News Center Maine.

York police say several people called 911 around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 19, to report a crash in the area of 296 Route 1, near the Morehouse Housing complex.

First responders arrived on scene to find the driver, later identified as Desrocher, trapped inside the vehicle. Mechanical tools were used to free Desrocher, who was taken to Portsmouth Hospital with critical injuries.

Desrocher died the next day, on June 20, York police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed it or has information that could be helpful to contact Detective Shaun Darrow at 207-363-4444.

Anonymous tips can be called into the Seacoast Crime Stoppers tip line at 603-431-1199, or submitted online at seacoastcrimestoppers.com.